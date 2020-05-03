Cynthia Diane Dickens, 67, of Finksburg, MD, passed away on April 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Cindy was born August 26, 1952 in Tuckahoe, NY. She was a graduate of Bucknell University and Cornell Nursing School where she earned her Bachelors of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned forty years in New York, Michigan, and Maryland. After working in Neonatal Intensive Care, Adult Medical Intensive Care, and geriatric nursing, she finished her career as a Certified Nurse Case Manager at Johns Hopkins Employee Health Program, managing Priority Partners for the State of Maryland. Cindy believed strongly in supporting the community, both locally and abroad. She was deeply involved in organizations such as the Maryland Special Olympics, The ARC of Carroll County, and the local food bank. Particularly dear to her were programs of her church home, Life Point, including the HUGS Ministry and her mission trip to Ukraine ministering to orphaned children. Her heartfelt interests also included Compassion International, The Humane Society, American Bible Society, Voice for the Martyrs, and Haven. Cindy is survived by her loving, devoted husband of nineteen years Guy "Monty" Dickens. Cindy and Monty met while working as nurses at Johns Hopkins Bayview. They spent the past seven years living in the home that Monty built, enjoying the gardens they planted together while walking their faithful dog Sasha. She is also survived by her mother Stephanie Young; and her children Erin Elizabeth Gaines and husband Greg; Annabeth Joy Kavanaugh and husband Christopher; Keith Daniel Gallagher; and Jacob Thomas Gallagher. Her grandsons Myles Thomas and Carter Michael were the light of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested for the following: Maryland Food Bank: https://mdfoodbank.org/donate/ Johns Hopkins Brain Tumor Research Fund https://pathology.jhu.edu/brain-tumor/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2020.