I have known Cindy through work and our Kevins played baseball together when they were young. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She would always have such good insight on what was going on at the health department. She always wanted to be helping the people in the community even when she herself did not feel well.

Kevin- you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.

Barb Rodgers & family

Barbara Rodgers

Coworker