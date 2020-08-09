1/1
Cynthia Hope "Cindy" Feld
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Hope "Cindy" Feld, 61, of Westminster passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on April 18, 1959 in Trenton, NJ she was the daughter of the late Norman J. and Maxine (Bach) Feld. She was the loving mother of Kevin Sherfey and his wife Rebecca of Westminster. Cindy was a devoted employee for over 30 years at the Carroll County Health Department, where she was currently working in administration. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid Bingo player. She cherished her family and the time spent with them. Surviving in addition to her son and daughter-in-law are beloved grandchildren Wyatt and Jensen Sherfey; brothers and sisters-in-law David and Beth Feld of Dagsboro, DE and Arthur and Colleen Feld of Westminster; and numerous loving family and friends. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster with services beginning at 7pm. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will be private. The service will be available via Zoom. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869 Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869 Memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA, 22215 www.diabetes.org or the National Celiac Association, 20 Pickering St., Needham, MA 02492 www.nationalceliac.org Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
07:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
I have known Cindy through work and our Kevins played baseball together when they were young. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She would always have such good insight on what was going on at the health department. She always wanted to be helping the people in the community even when she herself did not feel well.
Kevin- you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Barb Rodgers & family
Barbara Rodgers
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved