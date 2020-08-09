Cynthia Hope "Cindy" Feld, 61, of Westminster passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on April 18, 1959 in Trenton, NJ she was the daughter of the late Norman J. and Maxine (Bach) Feld. She was the loving mother of Kevin Sherfey and his wife Rebecca of Westminster. Cindy was a devoted employee for over 30 years at the Carroll County Health Department, where she was currently working in administration. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid Bingo player. She cherished her family and the time spent with them. Surviving in addition to her son and daughter-in-law are beloved grandchildren Wyatt and Jensen Sherfey; brothers and sisters-in-law David and Beth Feld of Dagsboro, DE and Arthur and Colleen Feld of Westminster; and numerous loving family and friends. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster with services beginning at 7pm. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will be private. The service will be available via Zoom. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869
Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869 Memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA, 22215 www.diabetes.org
or the National Celiac Association, 20 Pickering St., Needham, MA 02492 www.nationalceliac.org
