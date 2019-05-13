Daisy I. Sisler, 92, of Westminster, died on May 11, 2019 at the Dove House. She was born on June 13, 1926 in Manchester, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late William Albert "Bert" Fridinger and Mamie Thieret Fridinger. She was the wife of Orin M. Sisler who passed away on October 18, 1992.Daisy was a caretaker at Carroll Lutheran Village. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, and in her early years she loved bowling and dancing.She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Mark Sisler and wife Kim of Glen Rock, PA., Tom Sisler and wife Karen of Westminster, three grandchildren Maggie Sisler, Emily Sisler, and Matthew Sisler, grand dog Lily, one sibling Mamie Koontz, and many nieces and nephews.Besides her husband she was predeceased by her siblings Mary Rippeon, Sterling Fridinger, Raymond Fridinger, Bert Fridinger, Richard Fridinger, Helen Hosfeldt, Selma Stem, Hazel Leese, and Howard Fridinger.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 1:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at John Luther Miller Memorial Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 13, 2019