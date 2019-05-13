Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy Sisler. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daisy I. Sisler, 92, of Westminster, died on May 11, 2019 at the Dove House. She was born on June 13, 1926 in Manchester, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late William Albert "Bert" Fridinger and Mamie Thieret Fridinger. She was the wife of Orin M. Sisler who passed away on October 18, 1992.Daisy was a caretaker at Carroll Lutheran Village. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, and in her early years she loved bowling and dancing.She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Mark Sisler and wife Kim of Glen Rock, PA., Tom Sisler and wife Karen of Westminster, three grandchildren Maggie Sisler, Emily Sisler, and Matthew Sisler, grand dog Lily, one sibling Mamie Koontz, and many nieces and nephews.Besides her husband she was predeceased by her siblings Mary Rippeon, Sterling Fridinger, Raymond Fridinger, Bert Fridinger, Richard Fridinger, Helen Hosfeldt, Selma Stem, Hazel Leese, and Howard Fridinger.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 1:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at John Luther Miller Memorial Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.

Daisy I. Sisler, 92, of Westminster, died on May 11, 2019 at the Dove House. She was born on June 13, 1926 in Manchester, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late William Albert "Bert" Fridinger and Mamie Thieret Fridinger. She was the wife of Orin M. Sisler who passed away on October 18, 1992.Daisy was a caretaker at Carroll Lutheran Village. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, and in her early years she loved bowling and dancing.She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Mark Sisler and wife Kim of Glen Rock, PA., Tom Sisler and wife Karen of Westminster, three grandchildren Maggie Sisler, Emily Sisler, and Matthew Sisler, grand dog Lily, one sibling Mamie Koontz, and many nieces and nephews.Besides her husband she was predeceased by her siblings Mary Rippeon, Sterling Fridinger, Raymond Fridinger, Bert Fridinger, Richard Fridinger, Helen Hosfeldt, Selma Stem, Hazel Leese, and Howard Fridinger.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 1:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at John Luther Miller Memorial Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close