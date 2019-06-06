Dale Edward Weber, 71, of Hanover, PA, passed peacefully Tuesday June 4, 2019 at his home. Born March 22, 1948 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Theodore Edward and Goldie Alva Lake Weber. He was the husband of Lacey Bayne Kirby Weber.Dale was a retired truck driver for TQ Logistics Inc. Trucking Co. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed collecting antiques and was a Civil War Reenactor. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Kimberly Bowers and husband Preston, Douglas Weber and wife Melissa, Aimee Bohn and husband Shane and Theodore Kirby. He is also survived by grandchildren: Colby, Tristan, Wyatt, Rebecca, Michael, Gwendolyn, Josie and Walter. He was predeceased by a son: Kenneth Weber. Funeral services and interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.Arrangements are by the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on June 6, 2019