Dale Gene Jones, 60, of Taneytown, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 unexpectedly in Anne Arundel County. Born December 1, 1959 in Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Martha and Homer Jones. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Amy Ruth Jones. He loved working with his hands and seeing a project come to life and was a long time construction worker and handy man and was the person everyone called. He was a lover of animals, especially his cats and dogs and was an avid golfer. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and wife. He was a loving father, grandfather, kind hearted man and always willing to lend a helping hand. Besides his wife he is survived by daughters Casey Mosemann (Bryan) of Greencastle, PA and Monica Liggett of Greencastle, PA; a son Darrin Jones (Ashley) of Brandon, FL; step-sons J.D. Carver, Tyler Carver of Joppa, MD and Ian Carver of Baltimore, MD; siblings Kerry Jones, Kay Hill, Brian Jones and Teddy Jones; grandchildren Ethan Miller and Aubrey Smith; father-in-law Edward Williams (Cherry) of Finksburg and mother-in-law Linda Fryfogle of Smith Mountain Lake, VA. He was predeceased by a sister Karen Kobulinsky. Services and interment will be private at a later date and time at the request of the family. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 12, 2020