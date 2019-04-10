Dale M. Wonderly, age 78, of Westminster, MD., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Carroll Hospice, Inc.- Dove House in Westminster, MD. He was the husband of Beverly A. Wonderly (nee Duvall) of Westminster for 55 years. Dale was born November 17, 1940 in Baltimore, MD., son of the late Edgar R. Wonderly and the late Catherine V. Wonderly (nee Long). He was employed by Kitchen, Bath and Heating Oil Sales; longtime member of Trinity Life, where he was very involved in hospitality ministry and enjoyed being a Bible scholar; also served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Surviving in addition to his wife are children; Cynthia Brown and husband Tim, and Amy Miller and husband Marty; grandfather of Christopher Miller, Wyatt Miller, Patrick Brown and Kendall Miller; brother of Barbara Gibson and husband Dean. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD., 21784, (Beside South Carroll High School) on Thursday from 1:00-3:00 PM and 6:00-8:30 PM; where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM.Interment Lake View Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 and or Trinity Life, 2122 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville, MD., 21093.Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary