Damon Quigley, beloved son, father, brother and uncle, passed away on February 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends and will leave a void in all our lives and be sorely missed. Damon was born May 26, 1967 in Ohio and then moved to a farm in Damascus where he attended school and lived for many years. After graduating high school, Damon attended Towson University where he graduated with many honors and awards. He was the youngest of 5 children. Damon was a beloved son, loving father, devoted family member and loyal friend. He was preceded in death by his sisters Diane Christ and Devi Quigley-Rice. Damon is survived by his mother Martha Hamilton of Mt. Airy, MD; children Jessica Quigley of Tampa, FL., Liam and Shayne Quigley and their mother Kathryn of Gettysburg, PA; brothers Darren Randolph and Duane Randolph and wife Susan; nieces and nephews Ashton Christ, Richard Rice III, Samantha Eisenhauer, Leah Hallfors, Alison Randolph, Stephanie Randolph, Dana Steig and Leslie Randolph. Damon was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing and hunting and loved the Western Maryland mountains for his many adventures. He spent many hours and days roaming the mountains and rivers in the Grantsville area. He loved life. He enjoyed trips to the ocean and loved taking his boat to Ocean City to fish with his son Liam. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:30 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main St., Westminster, MD., 21157. Private interment will be on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2020