Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 Obituary

Daniel Thomas Bridgewater, 77, of Manchester, MD passed away on August 17, 2019. Born October 17, 1941 in Little Rock, AK, he was the son of the late Carroll and Julia (McLendon) Bridgewater and the devoted husband of Martha Bridgewater. Dan retired from the Social Security Administration after 42 years of service. He was an avid reader. Dan had a love for music and was a long-time-member of the Old Line Statesmen Barber Shop Chorus .He was an active member of The National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Dan was a founding member of Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalist Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; brother, C. C. Bridgewater and son-in-law, Bret E. Loes. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Martha Bridgewater; two daughters: Denise Arlene Chenoweth and husband Jeffrey of Hampstead, MD, Andrea Lynne Loes of Manchester, MD; two grandsons, Tyler Jeffrey Chenoweth, Corey Taylor Chenoweth; two granddaughters, Sydni Rachel Chenoweth, Julianna Clare Loes. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm & Friday from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A celebration of life will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Williams Clark officiating. Memorials are suggested to either the Cedarhurst U.U. Church – PO Box 358, Finksburg, MD 21048 or The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department - 3209 Main Street, Manchester, MD 21102. Online condolences may be made at

Daniel Thomas Bridgewater, 77, of Manchester, MD passed away on August 17, 2019. Born October 17, 1941 in Little Rock, AK, he was the son of the late Carroll and Julia (McLendon) Bridgewater and the devoted husband of Martha Bridgewater. Dan retired from the Social Security Administration after 42 years of service. He was an avid reader. Dan had a love for music and was a long-time-member of the Old Line Statesmen Barber Shop Chorus .He was an active member of The National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Dan was a founding member of Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalist Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; brother, C. C. Bridgewater and son-in-law, Bret E. Loes. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Martha Bridgewater; two daughters: Denise Arlene Chenoweth and husband Jeffrey of Hampstead, MD, Andrea Lynne Loes of Manchester, MD; two grandsons, Tyler Jeffrey Chenoweth, Corey Taylor Chenoweth; two granddaughters, Sydni Rachel Chenoweth, Julianna Clare Loes. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm & Friday from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A celebration of life will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Williams Clark officiating. Memorials are suggested to either the Cedarhurst U.U. Church – PO Box 358, Finksburg, MD 21048 or The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department - 3209 Main Street, Manchester, MD 21102. Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 20, 2019

