Daniel (Dan) Fillmore Shipley III of Westminster, MD passed away peacefully at home on May 13th at the age of 95 following complications after recent falls. Dan was the devoted husband of Eleanor (Galt) Shipley, his deceased wife of almost 70 years. Dan's daughter, Danele, and brother, Royer Shipley, and two sisters, Alice Mildred "Milly" Shipley and Louise Fillion have all predeceased him, as well. Dan is survived by his son, Steven Galt Shipley, former daughters-in-law, Annette Shipley and Teresa Shipley, both of Westminster, grandchildren Kayla Brotherton (husband Louis), and Christoph Shipley (wife Kara), and two great-grandchildren Beryl and Eigen. Dan graduated from Westminster High School in 1941. He served in the United States Army 1945-1946. Dan was a dairy farmer until 1976 at their farm in Bachmans Valley. He then became a grain farmer until 17 years ago when he put all his acquired farms' acreage into a land preservation program – The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) of Carroll County. Dan's farms all remain in land preservation. Dan was the longtime caretaker for the Beggs, Geiman, and Geist Road cemeteries until his health precluded him from doing that. In his spare time, Dan and Eleanor were part of a card club and square dancing club. They also volunteered throughout their church and the Westminster Community, even running a French fry stand at the 4H County Fair. After retirement Dan and Eleanor took time to travel the world. Dan was an avid reader and keeping up with the news, so it was excited to finally get to see more of the world he previously just read about. Dan and Eleanor were proud humanitarians and benefactors in Carroll County. One example is a substantial donation to the Carroll County Agricultural Center helping the establishment of an additional complex to be called "The Danele Shipley Arena" in honor of their deceased daughter. "Danele is someone all of us knew before her untimely death," per Bob Jones, a longtime friend of The Shipleys. "She was an outstanding 4-H'er and an outstanding alumna. She followed in the footsteps of our parents." In 2008, Dan and Eleanor were honored by the Carroll County Community Foundation and named Philanthropists of the Year. In that document they were listed as advocates for history, education and charitable giving in the community, donating their time, talents, and money to the Sherman-Fishers–Sellman House, the Historical Society of Carroll County, Westminster United Methodist Church, Kriders United Church of Christ, The Carroll County Agricultural Center, The Carroll County Community Foundation, Local Family Community Education Association, Westminster Lions Club, the Carroll County Farm Bureau, and The Shepherd's Staff. In addition, the Youth House at Shipley's Crossing at Westminster United Methodist Church was revitalized due to the Shipleys' interest and support. They hosted the Shipleys of Maryland annual picnic and the Westminster United Methodist Church annual picnic for over 40 years. Visitation with friends and family will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel at 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00am. Social distancing measures and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Westminster United Methodist Church intends to stream Dan's service on Facebook Live to reach more people. In addition, the service will be available for live or delayed viewing on the church's Facebook page. Virtual Gathering: Family and friends are welcome to join Dan's family via video or telephone on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. Pritts uses Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event. Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869 Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Crossroads Christian Preschool at Westminster United Methodist Church or for the Westminster United Methodist Church Youth Group. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com. The Shipleys were dedicated to helping build firm Christians foundations in our youth for a brighter future.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.