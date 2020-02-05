Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Fritz Talbert, 86, of Westminster passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Westminster Healthcare Center. Born November 16, 1933 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Helen (Fritz) Talbert. Twice married, he was the husband of the late Sadie May (Stocksdale) Talbert, who passed away in 2004 and Mary E. (Gerwig) Talbert, whom he married in 2005. Mr. Talbert was a graduate of Westminster High School. He worked as a long-distance truck driver and then in 1970 he became a dairy farmer in New Windsor. He was past president of the Carroll County Farm Bureau and a member of the Carroll County Progressive Farmers. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and watching sports on TV. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Cindy L. Myers-Crumbacker (Companion Larry Crum) of Westminster, Vicki L. Talbert of Westminster, Eddie E. Talbert (Ruth) of Woodbine, James H. Talbert of Taneytown, Daniel Webster Talbert (Kathy) of Finksburg and Suzanne L. Shea (David) of Gettysburg; Step-children Linda Lee Bakie (Thomas) of Reisterstown and James Taylor of Reisterstown; brother Harold Talbert (Bonnie) of New Windsor; sisters Catherine J. Hess of Suffolk, VA and Darlene H. Spielman of Union Bridge. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Carroll Talbert. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster where a funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Virgil Cain officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg.

