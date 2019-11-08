Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Henry Click Sr.. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Henry Click, Sr., 86, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 25, 1933 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Joseph and Annie Eckenrode Click. He is survived by his loving companion of 27 years, Lena Jane Thompson and her children Betty Knatz and husband Craig, Michael Thompson and wife Karen "Kari" and Brenda Utz. Daniel worked as a painter for Black and Decker for 34 years and at Petry's Salvage Yard for over 20 years. He was a past member of the Westminster Moose Family Center 1381. He loved dancing, fishing, and playing cards. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. Also surviving Daniel are his children Steven Wolf of Taneytown, Susan Little of Taneytown, Nancy Weaver and husband Joe of Westminster, Daniel Henry Click, Jr., and wife Josie of Keymar, Amy McGahee of Westminster and Bonnie Petry of Westminster; sisters Ruth Selby of Westminster and Pat Farver of Taylorsville; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Click, daughter Janet Petry and several siblings. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

