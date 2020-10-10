Daniel Joseph Dekowski, age 84, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born May 18, 1936 in Baltimore Maryland. He was the son of the late Ambrose John Dekowski and Rosalie Celmer Dekowski. He was the loving husband of Catherine Downs Dekowski of Baltimore, MD. Daniel was a graduate from Johns Hopkins University and wrote and published a book about loss control insurance "Insurance Engineering". Daniel sang in a Barbershop Chorus with the Bay County Gentlemen, The Chorus of the Chesapeake, and Heart of Maryland Chorus. He also formed and sang with Calliope, a barbershop quartet. They sang the National Anthem at ballgames and on The John Brown Liberty Ship for over 20 years. Calliope also sang at many events including the street car museum, church services, birthday parties and many other events including singing Valentines. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons David A. Dekowski and his wife Diane Devaney Dekowski of Sykesville, and Robert J. Dekowski and Pamela Kovalchek Dekowski of New Park, PA, grandsons Guy Steven Dekowski, Devon Ambrose Dekowski, Andrew Daniel Dekowski, and step grandson Robert Kovalchek. Services and interment will be private at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, Sykesville.



