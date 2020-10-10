1/1
Daniel Joseph Dekowski
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Joseph Dekowski, age 84, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born May 18, 1936 in Baltimore Maryland. He was the son of the late Ambrose John Dekowski and Rosalie Celmer Dekowski. He was the loving husband of Catherine Downs Dekowski of Baltimore, MD. Daniel was a graduate from Johns Hopkins University and wrote and published a book about loss control insurance "Insurance Engineering". Daniel sang in a Barbershop Chorus with the Bay County Gentlemen, The Chorus of the Chesapeake, and Heart of Maryland Chorus. He also formed and sang with Calliope, a barbershop quartet. They sang the National Anthem at ballgames and on The John Brown Liberty Ship for over 20 years. Calliope also sang at many events including the street car museum, church services, birthday parties and many other events including singing Valentines. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons David A. Dekowski and his wife Diane Devaney Dekowski of Sykesville, and Robert J. Dekowski and Pamela Kovalchek Dekowski of New Park, PA, grandsons Guy Steven Dekowski, Devon Ambrose Dekowski, Andrew Daniel Dekowski, and step grandson Robert Kovalchek. Services and interment will be private at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, Sykesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved