Daniel Lee Uhler, 68, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at UPMC Hanover in Hanover, PA. Born on December 18, 1951, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Gilbert Wilson and Mary Irene Lippy Uhler. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Darlyn Strawderman Uhler. Daniel worked for 38 years as a Yard Foreman at Reisterstown Lumber Company. Surviving him in addition to his wife is a stepson: Billy Evans, Jr. and wife Stacey of Nashville, TN, grandchildren: Shaun and Shane Evans, great-grandchildren: Owen and Riley, a brother: David Carroll Uhler and wife Jane of Fairfield, PA, and a sister-in-law: Erlene Smelser and husband Leon of Pennsylvania. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2020