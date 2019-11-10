Daniel Ray Reed, 61, of Westminster, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his residence. Born June 11, 1958 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Ellen Sue Reed and Jesse Reed. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann "Patsy" Reed, his wife of 23 years. He worked in construction and loved being a father. He was an avid reader, enjoyed nature and collecting coins. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Andrew Daniel Reed and daughter Lori Ann Reed, sisters Jane Perry and Lisa Reed and a brother Everett Reed. He was predeceased by a brother James Michael Reed. A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Browning Building at Pinecliff Park, 8350 Pinecliff Park Rd., Frederick, MD 21704. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 10, 2019