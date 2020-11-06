1/1
Darlene Boyd
Darlene N. Boyd, 68, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Nov 4, at her home. Born Dec 15, 1951 in Baltimore City, Darlene was the daughter of the late Oscar L. & Mildred I. (Heppding) Boyd. She was a 1970 graduate of Glen Burnie High School and had been employed with Commerce Distribution of Pasadena, MD for 20 years. Darlene was retired from Penguin Random House of Westminster. Surviving are her son, Robert M. Boyd & Gina of Littlestown; her granddaughter, Sierra Boyd, and her sister, Patricia A. Walker & Frank of Littlestown. Darlene was predeceased by her three brothers, Linwood, Kenneth & Dennis Boyd. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family, friends and her dog, Peanut. Funeral Service is Saturday, Nov 14, at 3 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Viewing in Saturday, Nov 14, from 1-3 P.M. at the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with social distancing and masks being worn. Inurnment is in Glen Haven Cemetery, Glen Burnie, where she will be interred with her mother. Memorials in Darlene's name may sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or cancer.org to donate online. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com

Published in Carroll County Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
