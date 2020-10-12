Darlene Brashear

Darlene Elizabeth Brashear, 71 of Union Bridge, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House after a brief illness. Born December 4, 1948 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Brashear Sr. and Irene Elizabeth Keeney Brashear. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Slick Sr. Before retiring she worked as a GNA at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick. She was a member of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and working in her flower bed. Surviving are son Robert L. Slick Jr. and wife Roxanne of Mt. Airy, daughter Robin Slick and significant other James Wood of Littlestown, Jennifer Barnes of Pennsylvania, brothers and sisters-in-law Monroe Brashear and wife Carol of Waynesboro, Michael Brashear and Suzie of Laurel, Jeffrey Brashear of Keymar, sisters and brothers-in-law Jean Stackhouse and Wayne of Thurmont, Ada Morders and Buddy of Monrovia, Ann Colson and Doug of Taneytown, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Monroe Daniel Slick and a sister Brenda Huffman. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.on Thursday, October 15 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway St., Union Bridge. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses, or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Md., 21157.



