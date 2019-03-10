Darlene Carlock died peacefully on March 6 at the Dove House in Westminster surrounded by her family. She was born Wanda Darlene Allen in 1948 the daughter of Bill and Ida(Miller) Allen. After graduating from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, she taught school for several years in Whitfield County. She married Jim Carlock in 1975 and moved to Tehran, Iran. There she taught school at Peruzzi International School before working for the United States Embassy. Prior to moving to Mt. Airy she lived in Rieglesberg, Germany and Seattle, WA.Darlene is a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Choir. She had been a Sunday School Teacher and helped to start the Hand Bell Choir. She worked on renovations for the church. She was very proud of her time with the church youth working on Camp Hope Projects. She loved musicals whether on Broadway, Hippodrome, or local high school. She loved to travel having traveled extensively in US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Middle East. She loved to garden and her time with the Cattails Garden Club. Darlene is survived by her husband Jim and daughter Stephanie. Brothers Bill Allen and wife Barbara, Jack Allen and wife Susan, Preston Allen and wife Loretta, sisters Bobbie Cypher and husband Brian, Linda Allen, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Ebenezer UMC Woodbine Road Sykesville, MD at 12:00 on March 23. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Ebenezer Camp Hope or Steeple Fund.Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary