Darlene T. O'Mara, 80, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on December 15, 1938 in Honolulu, HI, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Ferne Runyon Barszcz. She was the loving wife of John T. O'Mara. Years ago, Darlene worked for the state of Maryland and was also a homemaker. She was an avid reader, and she enjoyed gardening, especially her roses. Darlene was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. She will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew her. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Chris O'Mara and wife Angela, Mike O'Mara and companion Beth, Paul O'Mara and wife Kathy, and William Scott O'Mara, 6 granddaughters, and 4 great-grandchildren. Services and interment are private. If desired, memorial contributions in Darlene's name may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 21, 2019