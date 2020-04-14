Darryl Scott Urban, 50, of Westminster, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence. Born June 13, 1969 in Michigan, he was the son of Sandra A. (Thompson) Urban of Rockford, MI and the late Edmund W. Urban. Darryl was a veteran of the Navy and a graduate of Westminster High School. He was a sales representative for Superior Distribution. He enjoyed spending time with his family, dog Shadow and an avid golfer. Along with his mother, he is survived by son Zachary Urban, daughter Zoe Urban, both of Westminster; sister Debra Moyer of New Hampshire; brothers Edmund Urban, Jr. of Boston, MA; Kenneth Urban of Holland, MI and Douglas Urban of Wixom, MI; and former wife Lisa Schevker of Westminster. Services and interment will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 14, 2020