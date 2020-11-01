David A. Donnelly, 75, of Westminster and formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. Born November 22, 1944, in Glen Burnie, he was the son of the late John F. and Barbara E. (nee Brown) Donnelly. David was the loving husband of Joan M. (nee Adams) Donnelly, whom he married in 1969. David was a 1962 graduate of Glen Burnie High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served until 1966. He worked for Verizon as an engineer and retired in 2002, after 35 years. He was a Civil War and History enthusiast. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children David A. DiCenzo of Rhode Island, Shawn P. Donnelly of Rhode Island and Jennifer M. Donnelly of Westminster; grandchildren Caitlin Donnelly, Derreck Hyman and Ayanna Michelle. Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law John F. (Eileen) Donnelly of California and Dennis J. (Terre) Donnelly of Delaware. The family will receive guest on Tuesday, November 2, 2020 from 6 – 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, where a Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 8:00pm. Interment will be private.



