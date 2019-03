David Allen Martin, Sr., 70, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. Born on November 23, 1948, he was the son of the late Arthur William and Mary Jean Laroy Martin. He was the loving husband of 38 years to Peggy Reter Martin.Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: David Martin, Jr., of Owings Mills, MD, and Stacey Preciado of Pennsylvania, a stepson: Philip Cohen and wife Michelle of New Jersey, mother-in-law: Jean Long of Westminster, MD, and grandchildren: Danielle Martin and John Preciado, both of Finksburg, MD, Hunter, Chase and Riley Cohen of New Jersey. He was predeceased by siblings: Garland Martin and Billy Martin.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the family owned ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com