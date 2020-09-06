On Saturday, August 29, 2020, David August Paskewitz, PhD, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at age 78. David was born on February 23, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He received his PhD from University of Oklahoma and was a psychophysiologist, specializing in sleep studies. He served in many roles throughout his accomplished career. He was co-director of the MD Sleep Diagnostic Center, Center for the study of Human Psychophysiology, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Maryland, School of Medicine and completed his career at Magellan. David was involved in Boy Scouts, an avid soccer fan and a voting judge. He enjoyed trips to Barnegat Light, New Jersey, reading and being with his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathy, of 30 years, children, Allison, Barbara, Elizabeth, Jim, Jon, Michael and Patrick along with their spouses, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later time and will be announced by the family. We ask that you take a moment to hug your spouse, child, grandchild or friend, or even do what David loved which was to read a good book. Cherish each moment with your loved ones and never forget to say I love you. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com