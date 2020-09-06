1/1
David August Paskewitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, August 29, 2020, David August Paskewitz, PhD, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at age 78. David was born on February 23, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He received his PhD from University of Oklahoma and was a psychophysiologist, specializing in sleep studies. He served in many roles throughout his accomplished career. He was co-director of the MD Sleep Diagnostic Center, Center for the study of Human Psychophysiology, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Maryland, School of Medicine and completed his career at Magellan. David was involved in Boy Scouts, an avid soccer fan and a voting judge. He enjoyed trips to Barnegat Light, New Jersey, reading and being with his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathy, of 30 years, children, Allison, Barbara, Elizabeth, Jim, Jon, Michael and Patrick along with their spouses, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later time and will be announced by the family. We ask that you take a moment to hug your spouse, child, grandchild or friend, or even do what David loved which was to read a good book. Cherish each moment with your loved ones and never forget to say I love you. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved