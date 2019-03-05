WEAVERVILLE, NC – David Wayne Beck, age 69, of Weaverville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.David was born February 13, 1950 in Baltimore, MD and was a resident of Buncombe County North Carolina since 1992. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served on the USS Saratoga. David was a retired auto mechanic and was currently employed with Walmart in Weaverville for several years. He loved fishing and boating, mostly at Lake James. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Donna Miller Beck; daughter, Cassandra Brown and husband Joseph of Marshall, NC; parents, Raymond and Adaline Sharp Beck of Altoona, PA; sisters, Cathy Meloy and husband Greg, Karen Morris and husband Robert, Vicki Murphy, and Amy Beck; brother, Ronnie Beck and wife Sharon; and three grandchildren, Emma and Keira Fisher and Josie Brown.His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. His brother-in-law, Fred Lieb, will officiate.The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home.For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Beck's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019