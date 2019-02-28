On February 26, 2019, David Bradley Patterson, age 58 of Eldersburg, jumped out of bed, kicked his wheelchair down the hall and sprinted to the pearly gates where he is currently building a deck off the back porch of heaven. Born May 11, 1960 in Havre de Grace, he was the son of Robert B. and Eleanor D. Hill Patterson of Warrenton, VA. He was the husband of Sherri A. Patterson of Eldersburg. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are daughter Kellie A. Patterson of Eldersburg, sister Dianne Patterson Kwiatkowski and her husband Allen of Warrenton, VA, brother-in-law David Jennings of Colorado Springs, CO, sister-in-law Connie Jennings of Lewes, DE, and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Dave spent his whole career working for the railroad - including working as a machinist, test technician and finally as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Coordinator for Amtrak's Work Management System. An avid do-it-yourselfer, Dave loved building things including numerous decks, sheds, a fabulous playground set for Kellie and many woodworking projects. He was very proud of finishing not one, but two basements. He loved hiking, camping, spending time outdoors and, after a bit of cajoling from Sherri, the beach. But most of all Dave loved being Kellie's dad. Dave was predeceased by his brother Douglas L. Patterson, by his brothers-in-law James R. Jennings, Jr. and Paul C. Jennings and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law James R. and Sherron C. Jennings. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm and Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 13135 Forsythe Rd., Sykesville. Those desiring may make contributions to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 13135 Forsythe Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 http://www.stbarnabassykesville.org/ or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. https://msfocus.org/ Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary