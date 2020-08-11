David Brown

David William Brown, 60, of Bonneauville, PA died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Aberdeen, MD. Born April 21, 1960 in Dover, NJ, he was the son of Patricia (James) Brown of Taneytown and the late Donald G. Brown. David was an electrician. He enjoyed fishing and family get-togethers. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He had a knack for building and repairing things, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a great sense of humor, and his laugh was contagious. Surviving, in addition to his mother Pat, are long-time partner, Karen Allen of Bonneauville, PA; her children, Bill Adams III (Jessica) of Poquosin, VA, Amanda Adams Fair (Bob) of Hanover, PA, and Trisha Adams of Hanover, PA; and their children, Laylah, Lydia, Claudia, Liam, Landon and Lillie. David treated Karen's children and grandchildren as if they were his own. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Mark Ruhl of Westminster; nephew, Evan; three uncles, and many cousins. In addition to his father Donald, David was predeceased by a sister, Donna Ruhl. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Memorial donations in David's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 .