David LeRoy Calp, 62, of Finksburg, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born May 2, 1957 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Donald LeRoy Calp and Vonnie Jo Massey Calp. He was the loving husband of 16 years to Dorothy Jean (Dottie) Calp. David worked as a truck driver for New Penn Motor Express. He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with friends and family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Jeremy Calp and wife Kelly of Westminster, Dale Calp of South Carolina and Warren Calp and wife Jessica of South Carolina; step-daughters Christina (Conaway) Tucker and husband Chris of North Carolina and Michele (Conaway) Hayden and husband Darrin of Hanover, PA; also survived by 14 grandchildren; sister Melissa Wiest of Alaska; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and father-in-law Elaine and Dave Brown. He was predeceased by his grandson Parker Allen Tucker, a brother Dudley Hickman and two sisters Elizabeth Olson and Brenda Branham. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 to 1, with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. with Charlene Fowler officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Silver Run. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or

David LeRoy Calp, 62, of Finksburg, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born May 2, 1957 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Donald LeRoy Calp and Vonnie Jo Massey Calp. He was the loving husband of 16 years to Dorothy Jean (Dottie) Calp. David worked as a truck driver for New Penn Motor Express. He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with friends and family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Jeremy Calp and wife Kelly of Westminster, Dale Calp of South Carolina and Warren Calp and wife Jessica of South Carolina; step-daughters Christina (Conaway) Tucker and husband Chris of North Carolina and Michele (Conaway) Hayden and husband Darrin of Hanover, PA; also survived by 14 grandchildren; sister Melissa Wiest of Alaska; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and father-in-law Elaine and Dave Brown. He was predeceased by his grandson Parker Allen Tucker, a brother Dudley Hickman and two sisters Elizabeth Olson and Brenda Branham. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 to 1, with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. with Charlene Fowler officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Silver Run. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or [email protected] Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 3, 2019

