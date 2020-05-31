David Charles Jones, 49 of Shrewsbury, PA, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 19, 1970, in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Donna J. Jones of Westminster, MD and the late Lavere V. Jones. He was the husband of Kristina M. Pasqualin Jones for 27 years. Dave was a 1988 graduate of North Carroll High School and a 1992 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with an engineering degree. At the time of his death he was the Director of Purchasing for Adhesives Research in Glen Rock, PA. He previously worked as a sourcing manager with Black and Decker in Towson, MD. Dave was a member of the Bon Air Country Club, and faithfully attended Bixlers United Methodist Church in Westminster, MD. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children: Brenna, Braden, and Briley Jones, all of Shrewsbury, PA, sisters: JoAnn Jones of Westminster, MD and Angela Eckhardt and husband Garth of Manchester, MD, brother in law: Michael Pasqualin of Pittsburgh, PA, in laws: Ray and Mary Louise Pasqualin of Las Vegas, NV. A private graveside service will be held at John Luther Miller Memorial Cemetery in Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bixlers United Methodist Church, Westminster, MD or a PA529 education fund has been set up for Dave's children at Broberg Investment Group, 73 E Forrest Avenue, #390, Shrewsbury, PA 17361. Funeral arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2020.