David Robert Ensor, age 79, of New Windsor, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House after a brief illness. Born March 8, 1940 in New Windsor, he was the son of the late Danton and Myra Faulkner Ensor. He was the husband of Nancy Lyman Ensor, his wife of 50 years.Dave was a 1958 graduate of New Windsor High School and a 1966 graduate of Towson University. He was employed for 34 years with the Carroll County Department of Social Services as a case manager/administrator. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, New Windsor, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering with the church Food Pantry and the monthly community meal. He was a member of the New Windsor Lions Club, having served twice as president and he was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. Dave loved sailing, gardening, playing the piano and riding the rails in Speeder cars.In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Sarah McMath and husband John of Shade Gap, PA and Kate Ensor of Mount Hood/Parkdale, OR; 2 grandchildren, Emma and Noah McMath; sister, Ruth Ridgely of New Windsor; brothers, Jack Ensor and wife Sally and Jim Ensor, all of New Windsor, Rick Ensor and wife Dar of Medford, OR and Dan Ensor and friend Barb of Fairfield, PA; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in -law, Don and Chris Lyman who resided with Dave and Nancy; sister-in-law, Mary Lyman of Boston, MA and brothers-in-law, John Lyman and wife Carolyn of Potomac, Dick Lyman and wife Karen of Keymar, Steve Lyman and wife Kathy of Rockville and Brian Lyman of Silver Spring.A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 200 Main St., New Windsor, with Rev. Shari McCourt, church pastor, officiating. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

