David F. Blair
1954 - 2020
David F. Blair, 66, originally from Carroll County, MD, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Dave was born in Frederick, MD on February 11, 1954 and was the beloved son of the late Francis and Jean (Harrison) Blair. Dave graduated form South Carroll High School in Winfield. He loved sports, horses, holiday meals with his family and rides through the countryside. Dave enjoyed a nightly reading from the Bible. Dave is survived by his sister Ann Klausmeyer, brother-in-law Donald Klausmeyer, brother Michael Blair and aunt June Earlene Adams all of Westminster. In honoring Dave's wishes, there will be no public funeral services. At a later date, there will be a private celebration of Dave's life for family. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
