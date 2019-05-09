David "Dave" F. Wallin, 58, of Hanover, PA passed suddenly Tuesday May 7, 2019 at his home. Born June 25, 1960 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Carol Edwin and Betty Shelton Wallin. He was the husband of Sally Marie Palmisano Wallin.Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was a truck driver for A Duie Pyle Trucking. Dave enjoyed watching Oriole and Raven games, going to crab feasts, fishing, doing puzzles, and working around his yard. Years ago he and his wife owned and operated Wallin's Pizzas and Subs in Hanover. Surviving in addition to his wife are children; Nicholas Wallin of Hanover, PA, Jeremy Gruss of Maryland. He is also survived by grandchildren; Jordan Gruss and Sophia Bewly; and siblings; Eddie Wallin of Linthicum, MD, Emma Connelly of North Carolina and Barbara Brown of Littlestown, PA. He was predeceased by a son; Matthew Gruss.The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, from 3:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 pm at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, with the Reverend Scott Sager officiating.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 9, 2019