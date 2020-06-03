David Gent Tracey Jr.
1960 - 2020
David Gent Tracey, Jr., 59, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on December 18, 1960, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late David Gent Sr. and Carol Diane Spurrier Tracey. He is survived by his former wife, Debra Krebs Tracey. David was the manager of Dorothy Z Tracey Sportswear and the owner and operator of Kaylyns Party Rentals. He was loved by many and will be remembered for his sense of humor, creativity and fun personality. Surviving him are his children: Angela Phillips, Kristen Tracey, Dianna Trageser and granddaughter: Emma Phillips. Surviving siblings are: James A. Tracey, Sandra L. Bartell, Brenda A. Thornton, Carrie M. Taylor, and Todd M. Tracey. He was predeceased by a brother: Joseph D. Tracey, II. A celebration of life will take place in the coming months. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL,P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
