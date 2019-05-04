Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Griffin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Edward Griffin was born August 21, 1967 in Baltimore to the late David Ragan Griffin and Mary Foulkes Griffin. Ed passed away April 19,2019 at home. He graduated from Franklin Senior High School in 1985 and attended Emory University, ultimately graduating Cum Laude from UMBC in2000 with a degree in Information Systems. While putting himself through school, he ran his own cleaning service, Professional Home & Office Image.He worked for the Social Security Administration for over 16 years, retiring in 2018.Though he was recognized for his technological talent, Ed was best known for his tremendously kind heart and his great love of animals. His fun and adventuresome nature can be seen in his 2006 Polar Bear Plunge as Darth Vader for the Special Olympics. He cared deeply about others. He loved to spend time crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay with friends. It is the time he felt most at peace.Ed is survived by his mother, Mary F. Griffin, his sister Carolyn Griffin Yeager and husband Gary Yeager, his nephew, Jack Yeager, and his niece, Camryn Yeager. In addition, he leaves behind his long cherished step-mother Lynn Eareckson Griffin and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, MD. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Baltimore County Humane Society in his name.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 4, 2019

