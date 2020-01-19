|
David Henry Decker, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of D. Patricia Decker, the devoted father of Kelsey Temme (and husband Aiden), and dear brother of Karl F. Decker. He was the son of the late Louis Henry Decker, Jr. and the late Margaret Louise Decker. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He was retired from The State of Maryland at Towson University as Director of Enrollment Services. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2-4 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local animal rescue group of your choice in Dave's memory. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 19, 2020