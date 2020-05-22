David Joseph Schafferman, 83, of Westminster, MD died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home from natural causes. Born March 26, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of the late George and Emma (Vance) Schafferman. He was the husband of Nancy B. (Gaylord) Schafferman, who predeceased him in 2006. David worked as an electrician for all of his career. He loved his great little dog "Missy", and enjoyed breakfast with his friends at Denny's. He always enjoyed time with family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving are son, David Schafferman, II and wife Diane of Westminster; daughters, Kim Schafferman and companion Donald Nelson, Tracey Martin and fiancée Doug Schmidt, Stacey Liberto and husband Timothy all of Westminster; grandchildren, Kelsey and Steven Schafferman, Matthew Schafferman and fiancée Amanda, Amanda Follmer, Ashley McFarland, Mark Gilberto, II and wife Amanda, Dominick and Dillon Martin, Sarah Martin and wife Rebecca, Bethany, Joseph and Samuel Liberto; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mackenzie, Noah, Alexander, Jalen and Elliana; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Jim McFarland; brothers, Raymond and Eugene Schafferman; sisters, Delores and Audrey Rose. A private memorial service will be held at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster, followed by private burial at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store