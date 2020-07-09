1/1
David Kreit
1964 - 2020
David Wayne Kreit, 55, of Taneytown, MD died unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home. Born July 16, 1964 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of Suzanne Marie (Hubbard) Kreit of Taneytown and the late George John Kreit. He was the devoted husband of Kelly (Plaine) Kreit, to whom he was married for 38 years. David was a diesel mechanic and was owner/operator of New Deal Manufacturing in Taneytown. He loved flying and was a licensed pilot. He enjoyed working on trucks, going to gun shows and shooting. He was a proud member of the NRA. He loved anything that had to do with history. Surviving, in addition to his wife Kelly and his mother Sue, are son, George David Kreit of Taneytown; grandchildren, Novalee Grace and Dillon Tyler; brother, Richard Dwayne Kreit and wife Kimberly, along with their children, Kasey Gilsbach and her husband Robert, and Joshua Kreit and his wife Alexandra, all of Great Falls, MT; great-niece, Taylor Marie Gilsbach; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAW.COM.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
