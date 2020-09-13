David Milton "Peanut" Warner, age 80, passed away gently in his home on September 3, 2020, the fifth-year anniversary of his daughter's passing, Michelle Lee Martin. David was born on September 29, 1939, in Japan, to his late mother and father, Reverend Paul and Dorothy Warner. Graduating from City College High, Baltimore, MD, David continued his education and graduated from Western Maryland (McDaniel) College in 1962, and later in life earned his Masters in English. In the same year, he began his career as an English teacher for North Carroll Middle and High Schools. After working in pupil transportation as Carroll schools system's assistant, David was unanimously promoted to the acting supervisor of the department during the 1983-84 school year. Mr. Warner was also the president of what was then the Carroll County Teachers Association. For a short period of time after his retirement in 1987, David worked for the town of Manchester, MD. David is survived by his wife: Linda "Penny" D. Warner, and his grandson: Sy P. Rossi, as well as his two brothers: John and Paul, and a sister: Mary Ellen. As per his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice or to a charity of your choice
