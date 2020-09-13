1/1
David Milton Warner
1939 - 2020
David Milton "Peanut" Warner, age 80, passed away gently in his home on September 3, 2020, the fifth-year anniversary of his daughter's passing, Michelle Lee Martin. David was born on September 29, 1939, in Japan, to his late mother and father, Reverend Paul and Dorothy Warner. Graduating from City College High, Baltimore, MD, David continued his education and graduated from Western Maryland (McDaniel) College in 1962, and later in life earned his Masters in English. In the same year, he began his career as an English teacher for North Carroll Middle and High Schools. After working in pupil transportation as Carroll schools system's assistant, David was unanimously promoted to the acting supervisor of the department during the 1983-84 school year. Mr. Warner was also the president of what was then the Carroll County Teachers Association. For a short period of time after his retirement in 1987, David worked for the town of Manchester, MD. David is survived by his wife: Linda "Penny" D. Warner, and his grandson: Sy P. Rossi, as well as his two brothers: John and Paul, and a sister: Mary Ellen. As per his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice or to a charity of your choice in his name. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
September 12, 2020
I first met David at the age of 15 yrs old in Mayfield Maryland and became life long buddies together with him. (Close Friends for 65 yrs. ) I will miss him deeply......and hope to see him again someday in Haven....
Donald Myers
Friend
