David P. Clarke
David Paul Clarke, age 61, of New Windsor, died unexpectedly in his home, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born November 19, 1958 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Paul and Stella Piotrowski Clarke. David was employed with Verizon, retiring after 40 years in July 2019. He was dedicated and very passionate about his job. He enjoyed sports and watching the Ravens. He was always engaged in home improvement projects but most of all he was all about his family. Sundays were always spent together. Surviving are his children, Michael and wife Natalie, Lauren, Jennifer, and Dylan Clarke all of New Windsor; grandchildren, Carmine Scarpulla, Lillian Clarke and Jax Snyder; sisters Carole Burkhart, Debbie Westervelt and Susan Edgeworth and many nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held on Monday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Pastor Sandi Evans Rogers, of Linwood Brethren Church, officiating. Live streaming will be available. Please see Mr. Clarke's "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com for a webcasting link. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with a limited number of people in the chapel area while observing social distancing; masks are required.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral
02:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
310 Church Street
New Windsor, MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200
