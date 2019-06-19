David Philip Nengel David Philip Nengel, born September 2, 1942, died June 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A naval air reserve man, Dave was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the University of Maryland and a marketing specialist in the specialty steel industry for over 25 years. During his retirement, Dave loved fishing, wood working, tinkering, and spending time with his grandchildren, Olivia and Abby Nengel, Ella and Devin Fishkin, and Mia and Jackson Nengel, and Andrew Mignoli. In addition to his grandchildren, he is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Gail Nengel (Wachter) and children, Scott Nengel, Darby Fishkin (Zair) and Randy Nengel (Michelle). Dave is the son of the late Vernon and Ruth Nengel (Heagy) and the brother of Mary L. Gudaitis (Victor). The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am immediately followed by a service at 11:00 at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster, MD 21157. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to Stella Maris Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093, or to . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 19, 2019