David Pierre Bretz, 57, of Taneytown and formerly of Westminster passed away at Carroll Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born July 27, 1961, in South Laguna, CA, he was the son of the late Jean-Pierre Joseph Bretz and the late Jeanne Kinjorski (nee Lewis). He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Bretz. David was a computer programmer for the Social Security Administration. His family is a member of Northwest Baptist Church in Reisterstown. His hobbies included crocheting, cooking, singing and music. Surviving in addition to his wife, Elizabeth, are son Jonathan Bretz of Westminster and daughter Janine Bretz of Taneytown; sister Bonnie Medd of Ann Arbor, MI; 1 niece and 3 nephews. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Elwood & Marjorie Lewis, paternal grandparents Bernard & Emilie Bretz, and Uncle Edward Bretz, whom he loved very much. Due to the current circumstances, services and interment will be private. Cremation arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.



