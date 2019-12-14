Guest Book View Sign Service Information Monahan Funeral Home 125 Carlisle Street Gettysburg , PA 17325 (717)-334-2414 Send Flowers Obituary

David Allen Rodetsky, 55, Old Baltimore Road, Westminster, MD died suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home. He was born July 22, 1964 in Baltimore, MD the son of Steven Rodetsky of Fairfield, PA and the late Hannah Dublin Rodetsky. David was a graduate of Patterson High School in Baltimore, MD. Following graduation he was employed as a plumber for United Heating and Plumbing in the Baltimore area for over 22 years. He most recently worked for the Carroll County Public School District as a building supervisor at Mount Airy Elementary and then Friendship Valley Elementary School. He was a car enthusiast who loved restoring cars. In addition to his father he is survived by three sisters; Suzanne Welsh and her husband Jim of Fairfield, PA, Cathy Dillow of Littlestown, PA, Christine Boyd of Bonneauville, PA, two brothers; Robert Rodetsky and William Rodetsky both of Fairfield, PA and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

