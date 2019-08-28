|
|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster United Methodist Church
David Harold Roush, 76, of Westminster, died on August 27, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on October 23, 1942 in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of the late Donald H. Roush and Carolyn Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dee Conger Roush. Dave earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering at Lehigh University and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Frostburg University. After serving in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps at Edgewood Arsenal, Dave worked for the Lehigh Cement Company for more than 38 years ? 18 years as Plant Manager in Union Bridge. He was Vice-Chairman of the Carroll County Board of Zoning Appeals, he served as a Carroll County Commissioner from 2010-2014, he was Chairman of the Answering the Call Campaign for New Windsor Fire Department, member of the Board of Directors of Carroll Community College Foundation, member of the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Carroll County, member of Westminster Rotary Club (President 2004-2005), member of the Westminster Riding Club, member of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, member of the Carroll County Economic Development Commission, member of the Board of Directors of Rape Crisis Intervention Service (Treasurer), member of the Westminster United Methodist Church (Past President of the Board of Trustees), past Member of the Board of Directors of Carroll County General Hospital Foundation, past Member of the Board of Directors of Carroll County Children 's Fund, past Member of the Board of Directors of Carroll Lutheran Village (President 1992-1993), and past Member of the Board of Directors of Carroll County Arts Council. He served on the Carroll County Drunk Driving Task Force, the Wakefield Valley Study Committee, the Carroll County Solid Waste Collection Study Committee, and the Carroll County Waste to Energy Study Committee. Besides his wife he is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Roush Wraase and husband Richard Reid Wraase of Westminster; one son David Harold Roush, Jr. and wife Tiffany of Annapolis; seven grandchildren Zachary Wraase and wife Janice of Taneytown, Conger Wraase of Westminster, Sonia Wraase of Westminster, Braden, Addison, Campbell, and Dane Roush of Annapolis; and one brother John Roush and wife Linda of Cleveland, Ohio. He was predeceased by a brother Steven Roush. The family will receive friends on Friday, August, 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 East Main Street, Westminster. His pastor Rev. Dr. Malcolm Stranathan will be officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westminster United Methodist Church.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 28, 2019
