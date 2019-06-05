Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David "Eddie" Shamer III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David "Eddie" Edward Shamer, III, 82, of Patapsco, died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home. Born on September 13, 1936 in Patapsco, he was the son of the late David Edward Shamer, Jr., and Hilda Hood Shamer. He was the husband of the late Shirley Elizabeth Shamer who died on January 12, 2004. Before retiring he was the owner of Ed's Electronics. He served in the Navy. He was a member of the Westminster Moose Lodge #1381, Westminster Elks Lodge #2277, Hanover VFW Post #2506, and the Hanover AMVETS Post #22.He is survived by 3 sons David Edward Shamer, IV and partner Channing Moore, Denny Shamer and wife Robin, Frank Shamer and wife Kathy, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and siblings Linda Gordon, Vikay Shamer, and Tommy Shamer. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Debbie Grammer, and his siblings Louise Stahley and Frankie Shamer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at 1529 Wesley Road, Finksburg, MD., 21048.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Patapsco United Methodist Church, 2930 Patapsco Road, Finksburg, MD. 21048.Arrangements made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.

