David W. Grimes, 77 of Reisterstown, MD passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Dove House. He was the beloved husband of Sally A. Grimes for 57 years. He was born February 21, 1942, in Frederick, MD the son of the late Roy W. Grimes & the late Cora A. (nee Harrison) Grimes. David was a retail manager for Woolworths. He was a United States Army Veteran. He loved woodworking, genealogy, yard work, going for scenic drives and visiting friends. Also was a self-taught computer enthusiast. Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons Scott Grimes & Dwayne Grimes & companion Kim. Also survived by his granddaughter Ariel Grimes and his 2 sisters Nancy Solomon and Ruth Kay. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment at Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Carroll Hospice/ Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784 or Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue 10236 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042 or The Sykes Toy Project 705 Main St. Reisterstown, MD 21136 Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 14, 2019