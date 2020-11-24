1/1
David W. Hadley
Passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020. David was born in St Louis, MO. on Nov 25, 1924. He is survived by his daughters Sandy and Susan, two grandchildren Nicholas and Cole, and one great-grandchild Camden. David served in WWII and was wounded in Okinawa. After returning home he attended trade school to become a Master Electrician. He then went on to have a 30-year career at the Naval Hospital and NIH in Bethesda MD. David and Annie lived in Wheaton MD, where they raised their family. Both were very involved in the community and church. He will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and friends. In lieu of a service at this time, donations can be made to your favorite Veterans Charity.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
