David W. Seymour
1937 - 2020
David Wallace Seymour, age 83, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Carroll Hospital. Born March 1, 1937, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late John R. Seymour, Jr. and Dorothy Fennell Seymour. He was predeceased by wives, Joyce Annette Seymour and Sylvia Lee Seymour. David had been a farmer for most of his life. He owned and operated the former Jack's Corn produce stands which had several locations including Liberty Road, just inside the beltway and on Route 40 in Catonsville. He loved performing in talent shows as a child and always had a light hearted and joking personality. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Debra and Bruce Anderson of Eldersburg; daughter-in-law Mary Seymour of Abingdon, grandchildren: Brian Anderson and his wife Elizabeth Mason, Christopher Anderson, Sarah Dietrich and William Dietrich and great-grandchildren Genevieve and Alexander. He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen L. Seymour who was tragically killed in the collapse of the twin towers on September 11, 2001; his son Glenn D. Seymour and brother John R. Seymour, III. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Wedneseday, August 26, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. A maximum of 50% capacity will be permitted at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home
AUG
25
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home
