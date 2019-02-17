David William Lawson, 93, of Manchester passed peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019, at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living. Born on January 27, 1926, in Erie, Pa, he was the son of the late Harvey and Anna Lawson. He was the loving husband of the late Rose Emma Jones Lawson.Years ago, David worked as a supervisor in the electronics division for AAI. He was also a proud member of the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific.Surviving him is a daughter: Anne Denner and husband Carleton of Hampstead, MD, stepchildren: Edward Mormann and wife Yates of Jarrettsville, MD, and Rosemary Mormann and partner Richard Wirt of North Carolina, grandchildren: Janne Denner and Julie May, and great-grandchildren: Hailey and Jackson.He was predeceased by a step-daughter: Edith Gosnell.Services and interment are private.Arrangements are being handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., MANCHESTER, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David William Lawson.
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 17, 2019