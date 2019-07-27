|
Dawn Elaine (Crysler) Amsbaugh, 70 of Westminster, MD Passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of Charley Amsbaugh. Mrs. Amsbaugh was born February 24, 1949 in Syracuse, NY the daughter of the late Horace R. Crysler and the late Helen V. (Henderson) Grant. She was a homemaker and later on a Salesclerk at the Westminster K-Mart. Survived by son David Amsbaugh, son and daughter-in-law Brent and Larissa Amsbaugh, grandson Nicholas Amsbaugh, granddaughters Madeline, Charley, Tabitha and Olivia Amsbaugh, sisters Helen Newell and Dorothy Snell, brothers Richard and Ronald Crysler. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 3:00 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Another Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Marsellus, New York. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1320 West Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD
Published in Carroll County Times on July 27, 2019