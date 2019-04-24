Dean Charles Wolf, beloved husband, father, brother and dedicated family therapist, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was 70. Born on March 19, 1949 to the late Earl and Adrienne Wolf in the Washington, D.C. area, Dean lived in Westminster, Md. and was a lifelong DMV resident. He is survived by his wife, Renee Bauer-Wolf, a son, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, and a sister, Susan Abramowitz. Dean, a therapist with 40 years of experience, was well-known for his innovative approach to counseling involving family-centered practices – he worked with troubled teens and used their natural support network as an approach to remedy substance abuse, depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations, among other obstacles. The family will receive guests at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, Md. 21093 on Sunday, April 28 from 10-11 AM with a memorial service beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Access Carroll Integrated Health Center, 10 Distillery Drive, Suite 200, Westminster, Md. 21157 or plant a tree through A Living Tribute, alivingtribute.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 24, 2019