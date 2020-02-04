|
Dean Gaudet, age, 90, of Woodbine, MD passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at home. Born August 16, 1929, in Alabama she was the daughter of the late Vera May Powell Huffstutler and the late Earl Huffstutler. Dean was an avid horse and animal lover since the first time her grandfather, Joseph Powell sat her on the back of a mule and taught her to ride at an early age. Her love of horses led her to learn trick riding and later to train and race thoroughbreds. Dean retired and cared for her mother who had Alzheimer's for several years. She always had a canine companion with her. She succumbed to Alzheimer's also. She is survived by her only sister Carol J. Huffstutler Miller of Lee's Summit, MO. Dean was predeceased by her son the late Robert David Glaze, Jr. who died in 1986. Friends may call from 6 to 8pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, where a funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Entombment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville. Those desiring may make memorial donations in her memory to the Mid Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue, PO Box 353, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 4, 2020