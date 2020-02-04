Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean H. Griffin M.D.. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Westminster 65 Washington Rd., Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dean H. Griffin, M.D., 85, of Westminster, Maryland passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 13, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Perry W. and Gladys (Grabill) Griffin. He was the husband of Etta Ray (Black) Griffin, his wife of 62 years. Dr. Griffin was a graduate of Westminster High School, and furthered his education receiving a Bachelor of Science from The University of Maryland, College Park in 1957; Master of Science from The American University in 1959; and his Doctorate in Medicine from The University of Maryland in 1966. Along the way, he taught at New Windsor High School, Manchester Middle School and Taneytown High School. After graduation, Dr. Griffin entered private family practice in Westminster where he provided care for the various communities in Carroll County for nearly 40 years: including Athletic Team Physician of Westminster, South Carroll, and Liberty High School football teams; Physician for Volunteer Firemen of Carroll County; and on staff of Carroll County General Hospital in Department of Family Practice. In his profession, Dr. Griffin was a member of the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians. He had several roles of leadership, including that of President. On a national scale, he served as the Mead Johnson Scholarship Committee Chairman and as a Maryland Delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Griffin also served on the Board of Directors at Union National Bank from 1984 to 2000. Dr. Griffin enjoyed numerous hobbies and interests including tennis; skiing; cycling; offshore fishing; whitewater rafting; travel and reading. He was a member of the Door to Virtue Lodge; Boumi Shrine; Western Maryland Shrine Club; The Elks; First Presbyterian Church of Westminster and the Westminster Riding Club where he originally served as the first lifeguard to watch over the swimming pool after its construction. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter and son-in-law Susan Griffin and Dan Thompson of Princeton, NJ; and son and daughter-in-law John and Kelley Griffin of Westminster; grandchildren Remy and Leah Thompson; sister Sarah Ann Marks of Westminster; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cat "Kasper". He was predeceased by siblings Marion Nord, Kenneth Griffin, Robert Griffin, Francis Carr, and Percy Griffin. The family will welcome friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 to 7pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Celebration of Dr. Griffin's Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12 noon, First Presbyterian Church of Westminster, 65 Washington Rd., Westminster, with his pastor, Matthew Glasgow officiating. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either First Presbyterian Church of Westminster, 65 Washington Rd., Westminster MD 21157, Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157, or Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Rd. Room M261, Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

